Major Hersonissos Project Faces Delays After Archaeological Discoveries

The large redevelopment project in the coastal zone of the port of Hersonissos is now officially behind schedule, confirming the concerns expressed for months by local business owners, who have watched the seafront remain a construction site as the start of the tourist season approaches. The delay, according to local authorities, is the result of a combination of archaeological investigations, administrative procedures, required approvals from multiple ministries and services, and the lack of coordination that often accompanies complex public works in Greece, especially when they take place in areas with a long historical past.

The project, described as one that will completely change the waterfront, was expected to be much further along by early summer. Instead, parts of the coastal front are still under investigation, with work continuing only in selected areas to preserve the space’s basic functionality during the busy months.

According to the municipality, the contractor needed to secure more than 50 approvals before the works could properly begin, involving the Ministries of Infrastructure, Shipping, and Culture, the archaeological services, and local utility networks. Even after the contract was signed, key documents for archaeological supervision had not yet been finalized, which meant several sections of the project could not proceed as planned.

During initial works, findings were discovered along the coastal front, including fragments of columns and walls, and a clay mold believed to have been used in coin production. Although none of the discoveries were considered of exceptional importance, they were sufficient to warrant additional investigation, modifications to the structural study, and new approvals before construction could continue.

Situations like this are not unusual in Crete, where almost every major project eventually encounters both ancient remains and modern bureaucracy.

Despite the delays, the municipal authority insists that every effort will be made to ensure that businesses along the waterfront can operate normally during the tourist season. Works will continue only in areas that do not block access. At the same time, temporary arrangements will allow pedestrians and visitors to move along the coastal road and businesses to use part of the space until the final layout is completed.

For local shop owners, however, the main concern is not the project’s final design but whether the summer season will be affected.

The current target is for the project to continue in a limited form through the summer and be completed during the coming winter, once the tourist season ends and work can proceed without restrictions. Officials also noted that if deadlines for the Recovery Fund cannot be met, the project may continue under a different funding program, as has already happened with several other public works projects across the country.

Local authorities insist that the project will not be abandoned and that the final result will justify the delay. Still, the situation once again illustrates how difficult it remains to carry out large infrastructure projects in areas where archaeological protection, administrative procedures, and seasonal tourism all collide.

For residents of Hersonissos, the sequence feels familiar: a project is announced, work begins, unexpected findings emerge, permits multiply, summer arrives. Completion moves to the next winter, with the hope that this time the timeline will finally hold.