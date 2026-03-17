Taxi operators across Greece began a series of 24-hour strikes this week, warning that work stoppages could continue for several days as Parliament debates new transportation legislation that unions say could shift the sector’s balance.

The coordinated action, announced by the Athens Taxi Drivers’ Union (SATA) and the Panhellenic Taxi Federation, started on March 17 and is expected to continue at least until the end of the week, with union leaders leaving open the possibility of further strikes if the bill passes without changes.

The legislation, submitted by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport late last week, has already drawn strong reactions during the public consultation period, with hundreds of comments focusing on provisions affecting taxi operators.

Private Hire Vehicles at the Center of the Dispute

At the core of the conflict is a section of the bill that regulates privately owned passenger vehicles driven by professional drivers, often referred to as private hire cars or black cabs. Taxi unions argue that the proposed rules blur the distinction between licensed taxis and these vehicles, creating conditions for what they describe as unfair competition.

Union representatives say the new framework could allow private hire services to operate under conditions similar to taxis, without the same obligations, which they believe would undermine the existing licensing system.

The federation has warned that the changes could create market uncertainty and open the door to further deregulation of the sector.

Electric Taxi Rules Draw Criticism

Another point of tension is the gradual transition to electric taxis in major urban areas, including Athens and Thessaloniki. The requirement was introduced under earlier legislation, but the new bill maintains parts of the plan, something unions say places an additional financial burden on drivers.

Although the current provisions affect only a small number of taxi owners in the immediate term and include certain exemptions, union leaders argue that the transition is being imposed too quickly and without sufficient support.

They have already announced plans to challenge the measure in court if the law is approved.

Taxi unions have said the strikes may continue until Parliament completes the vote on the bill, raising the possibility of transport disruptions in the coming days, particularly in large cities where residents and visitors widely use taxis.

Officials have not indicated any changes to the legislation’s timetable. The Ministry maintains that the reforms aim to modernize the sector and improve the regulation of passenger transport services.

For passengers, the situation means taxi availability may be limited on strike days, especially in Athens, where the largest number of drivers are affected.

Further announcements from the unions are expected as the debate in Parliament continues.