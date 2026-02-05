Targeted technical upgrades completed at Heraklion and Naxos state airports.

Targeted technical upgrades were recently completed at two key state-run island airports, as part of the ongoing infrastructure program implemented by Greece’s Civil Aviation Authority.

At Heraklion International Airport, maintenance teams carried out extensive work on new runway and taxiway markings, improving aircraft ground guidance and operational clarity. At the same time, the airport’s airfield lighting systems were upgraded, enhancing safety during operations, particularly in reduced-visibility conditions. The resurfacing of the main runway was also completed within the scheduled timeframe, ensuring safe takeoffs and landings during peak traffic periods.

These interventions focus on essential operational reliability rather than expansion, reinforcing the airport’s role as Crete’s main air gateway for residents and visitors alike.

A different but equally important upgrade was completed at Naxos Airport, where a new runway lighting system powered entirely by photovoltaic technology was installed. The autonomous lighting units operate independently of the electrical grid, ensuring uninterrupted functionality while reducing operating costs and environmental impact.

The system plays a critical role in night-time operations, particularly medical evacuation flights, where consistent lighting and immediate readiness are essential. By combining safety, sustainability, and operational autonomy, the upgrade reflects the specific needs of small island airports.

Strengthening island connectivity

The interventions at Heraklion and Naxos form part of a broader strategy to modernize regional airports, with an emphasis on:

Flight safety and operational reliability

Energy efficiency and reduced environmental footprint

Year-round connectivity for island communities

For island destinations, airport infrastructure is not only a transport issue but a cornerstone of tourism resilience, emergency preparedness, and everyday mobility.