PASOK MP slams “institutional chaos” over stalled Crete port project

Κατερίνα Σπυριδάκη is openly accusing the government of mocking the local community after receiving two contradictory ministerial responses about the long-delayed port project in Μακρύς Γιαλός.

“What these responses reveal is a picture of complete governmental disintegration. Two ministries speak different languages about the same project. At the same time, Makry Gialos waits for years for a vital piece of infrastructure. One ministry admits the Recovery Fund is gone, the other behaves as if nothing has happened. This is not just a delay. It is deception. The people of Lasithi do not want promises and documents. They want projects, transparency, and political responsibility. And someone must finally take that responsibility,” Katerina Spyridak said to the local media.

The project — officially titled “Integrated intervention to restore the functionality of Makry Gialos Port, Ierapetra” — has been frozen for years, despite being labelled strategic, fully licensed environmentally, and previously included in Greece’s Recovery and Resilience Plan.

Instead of clarity, the MP says Parliament was served confusion, blame-shifting, and institutional irresponsibility.

A Simple Question, No Straight Answers

Spyridaki’s parliamentary question asked for the basics:

What stage is the project currently at?

Who is responsible for implementation?

When will work start and finish?

Why is a fully approved, Recovery Fund–backed project still inactive?

None of these questions, she says, was actually answered.

Ministry of Shipping: “The Project Was Not Mature.”

The Ministry of Shipping and Island Policy admitted that during evaluation by the Hellenic Corporation of Assets and Participations (HCAP / EESYP), serious flaws were identified in the project studies.

Among them:

Incorrect calculations of natural rock weights

Absence of required geotechnical research

This admission raises uncomfortable questions, since the same studies had already been approved, revised, licensed, and funded by the state itself.

Even more damaging was the Ministry’s acknowledgment that, due to tight deadlines under the Greece 2.0 Recovery Plan, it failed to secure final approval from the Recovery Fund Coordination Authority.

As a result, the Ministry now says it will seek new funding sources — effectively sending the project back to square one.

Ministry of Finance: “The Project Is Funded.”

At the same time, the Ministry of National Economy and Finance, through the Recovery Fund Coordination Service, painted a very different picture.

Its response states that:

The project remains included and financed under the Recovery and Resilience Fund

under the Recovery and Resilience Fund Total budget stands at approximately €2.3 million

No mention was made of:

Delays

Loss of funding eligibility

Feasibility under current timelines

Any construction schedule

Instead, the Ministry concluded that “the Ministry of Shipping may provide detailed information”.

One Government, Two Realities

The result is a political absurdity:

One ministry admits the Recovery Fund was effectively lost , and new funding must be found.

, and new funding must be found. Another insists the project is still funded, avoiding any reference to its real status.

According to Spyridaki, this is not a bureaucratic hiccup but a snapshot of a state without coordination, accountability, or respect for parliamentary oversight.

Not one response answers the core issue:

When will construction actually begin?

There is:

No timeline

No ownership of responsibility

No accountability for years of delay

Parliamentary scrutiny, Spyridaki argues, has been treated as mere paperwork rather than a constitutional obligation.