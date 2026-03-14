Parasyris criticizes the Ministry of Culture over parking restrictions near the Venetian Walls

Old municipal parking areas were closed but never restored or protected

Former controlled spaces became dumping grounds and illegal parking zones

Questions raised about private parking operating near the monument

Call for underground parking and realistic planning for residents and tourists

In the latest episode of the never-ending Heraklion parking saga, PASOK MP Fragkiskos Parasyris fired sharp criticism at the Ministry of Culture, accusing it of turning the Venetian Walls into a bureaucratic battlefield. At the same time, residents circle the city like vultures looking for a parking space.

According to the Heraklion MP, the problem dates back to 2016, when the Ministry forced the Municipality to stop controlled parking around the Venetian fortifications — officially in the name of monument protection, unofficially in the name of paperwork, delays, and the ancient Greek art of doing absolutely nothing afterward.

Parasyris reminded the ministers that at the time the municipal parking areas were supervised, lit, cleaned, and guarded around the clock. Access was controlled, the spaces were maintained, and the monument was not exactly in danger of being kidnapped by a Fiat Punto.

Then the Ministry stepped in.

The result, he says, was predictable.

“The former municipal parking areas, sealed by the Ministry of Culture, turned into uncontrolled spaces, illegal parking zones, dumping grounds, and even fire hazards. Nothing was protected. Nothing was promoted. Nothing was improved.”

Strong words, but anyone who has tried to park near the Walls knows he is not exaggerating.

Closed Parking, Open Chaos

The MP also questioned the role of the Transparency Authority, whose decision — triggered after complaints from private parking operators — contributed to the current situation.

According to Parasyris, the authority appears to have examined the paperwork but not reality.

He argues that no one has bothered to consider the daily pressure on the city, where thousands of residents and millions of visitors try to navigate an urban layout designed in the 17th century for horses, not SUVs.

He also pointed out that the Municipality of Heraklion was not properly consulted before decisions were made, which in Greek administration usually guarantees that the result will be both impractical and irreversible.

Even more uncomfortable is the question he raised next:

Are private parking businesses currently operating on or near the Venetian Walls, and if so, how exactly does that fit with the Ministry’s policy of monument protection?

In other words, municipal parking is dangerous for the monument, but private parking is acceptable.

Heraklion residents would like a clear answer, preferably before the next tourist season.

Underground Dreams and Surface-level Planning

Parasyris is now asking the Ministries of Culture, Interior, and Infrastructure to explain what the actual plan is for the Venetian Walls — not the theoretical one, not the press-release one, but the real one.

Among the questions raised:

Is there funding for the restoration and promotion of the Walls?

Is there support for organized parking areas for residents and visitors?

What is happening with the proposed underground parking under Eleftherias Square ?

? Is there a serious urban plan, or just another file moving from office to office?

Because the current balance between monument protection and city functionality is simple: the monument stays, parking disappears, and chaos multiplies.

And the Ministry congratulates itself for protecting heritage while the city suffocates around it.