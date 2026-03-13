Every few years, Heraklion rediscovers the same problem.

There are not enough parking spaces in the historic center, and the city reacts as if walking were just being invented.

The latest episode comes after the closure of hundreds of parking spots around the Venetian Walls, following the intervention of the National Transparency Authority, a move that has triggered strong reactions from business associations, restaurant owners, and professional groups, who warn that the city risks “shutting down” just before the start of the tourist season.

According to local representatives, the loss of parking spaces threatens the market’s operations and the center’s accessibility, with some even raising the possibility of mobilizations.

A Crisis Ten Years in the Making

The closure of parking areas around the walls did not happen overnight.

Local authorities themselves admit that the issue has been known for years.

“We understand that this is a decision that had to be implemented at some point. However, there was a period of about 10 years during which we constantly pushed for a solution… A property should have been found during that time,” said Menelaos Skouloudis, president of the Heraklion Merchants’ Association. “The municipality has the option—and the law allows it—to lease a space and convert it into a parking lot… So this should have been done before the existing spaces closed.”

Seriously?!

When Parking Becomes a Matter of Survival

Business owners describe the situation in almost existential terms.

“We can say that we were taken by surprise by the fact that… such a serious issue has arisen that is literally choking the market,” said Skouloudis, warning that traders are ready to protest if no solution is found.

Similar concerns were expressed by the president of the Food and Entertainment Association, Maria Antonakaki-Chalvatzí:

“We can say that we were taken by surprise by the fact that… such a serious issue has arisen that is literally choking the market.” She added, “Right now, there’s a real ‘war’ going on in the city center. We’re desperately trying to find places to park, and there aren’t any. A solution must be found immediately.”

The description suggests a city under siege.

Anyone who has walked through the center lately might notice something different, including, but not limited to, cars still everywhere, traffic still heavy, and people still trying to park as close as physically possible to the door they want to enter.

The Eternal Heraklion Equation

The debate follows a pattern that has repeated for decades.

The city grows.

Traffic increases.

Parking becomes impossible.

Historic areas cannot support more cars.

Spaces are closed.

Protests begin.

Temporary solutions are demanded.

Nothing really changes.

Even now, some representatives suggest reopening Parking under the Venetian Walls or renting new lots, while others warn that employees may stop working in the center if they cannot park nearby.

“They can’t afford to pay for parking every day… and not everyone can get around by bus,” said Antonakaki-Chalvatzí. Which sounds dangerously close to “Let them eat cake.” But what else would you expect from a Greek politician?!

A City That Wants Modern Tourism but Old Habits

Heraklion wants more visitors, more development, more international attention, and a stronger urban identity. All of these things come with one unavoidable consequence: less space for cars.

The Venetian Walls are not a parking lot. The historic center was not designed for modern traffic. And no city can grow forever without changing how people move inside it.

Walking is not a crisis. It is what cities look like when they stop pretending they are highways.

The Real Question Is not Parking

The current dispute may lead to meetings, protests, and temporary solutions, as similar disputes have in the past.

But the real question remains the same.

Does Heraklion want to be a modern city with a historic center, or a parking space with monuments around it? Until that question is answered honestly, every lost parking spot will feel like a disaster, and every attempt at urban planning will look like a mistake. Not because the city lacks space, but because it has never decided how it wants to use it.