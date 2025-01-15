Behind the Scenes at the Heraklion Cultural Conference Centre

Starting February 2025, visitors can join guided tours of the Heraklion Cultural Conference Centre. These tours allow attendees to explore select areas of this iconic building and learn about its historical and architectural significance. Once considered a jewel of cultural infrastructure in Greece, the centre opens its doors to the curious.

The tours promise insights into:

the building’s design, construction, and its evolution from 1979 to its completion in 2019;

technological innovations in acoustics, stage mechanics, and audiovisual systems;

how theatrical lighting, sound systems, and other equipment power artistic productions;

and the people and teams who brought the project to life.

Guided Tour Schedule and Details

Professionals with firsthand knowledge of the centre’s development and operations will lead the tours.

First Tour:

Date and Time : Monday, February 3, 2025, 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM

: Monday, February 3, 2025, 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM Guide : Apostolos Kalaitzakis, an expert in audiovisual and stage mechanics systems

: Apostolos Kalaitzakis, an expert in audiovisual and stage mechanics systems Features: An audiovisual presentation, followed by a guided walk through accessible areas of the centre. Topics include technical specifications, acoustic design, and backstage facilities.

Next Scheduled Tour:

Date and Time : Wednesday, February 5, 2025, 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM

: Wednesday, February 5, 2025, 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM Guide : Michalis Konios, architect and engineer

: Michalis Konios, architect and engineer Features: A spotlight on the centre’s construction journey—from conceptualization in 1979 to its grand completion in 2019. The tour sheds light on the challenges, contributors, and technical milestones that shaped the structure.

Both tours aim to offer attendees an in-depth look at the artistry and engineering behind this cultural landmark.

Booking Information

Want to join? Here’s how:

Contact: Amalia Antonaki

Phone : +30 2814408029

: +30 2814408029 Available: Monday – Friday, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Note: Due to limited space, booking operates on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Heraklion Cultural Conference Centre is a pillar of artistic expression and innovation. Its development spans decades of dedication, beginning in 1979 and culminating in September 2019. Today, it stands as a testament to the harmony between art, technology, and human ingenuity—a must-visit for anyone exploring Crete.

Ξεναγήσεις στο Πολιτιστικό Συνεδριακό Κέντρο Ηρακλείου