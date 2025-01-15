The Cyprus Strollers Offer Free Hiking Adventures from January to June 2025

The Cyprus Strollers invite nature enthusiasts, families, and visitors to participate in weekend hikes from January 11 to June 1, 2025. These guided walks are a fantastic way to enjoy Cyprus’ diverse outdoors while meeting people with shared interests. Open to all, the group welcomes residents, tourists, children, and even dogs.

Their official website lists key details and the hike schedule. The walks typically last 2.5 to 3.5 hours and are suitable for individuals with average fitness who enjoy outdoor activities. Each listed hike includes a difficulty rating, ensuring participants can choose trails that match their comfort level.

Upcoming Event: Hike Along Petra tou Romiou

Date : Sunday, January 19, 2025

: Sunday, January 19, 2025 Location : Paphos District – Petra tou Romiou

: Paphos District – Petra tou Romiou Duration : 4 hours (9:30 AM start)

: 4 hours (9:30 AM start) Difficulty: 1 ½ (easy to moderate)

The next hike of the season takes participants to the famous Petra tou Romiou. Known in Greek mythology as the birthplace of Aphrodite, this area offers incredible coastal views, unique rock formations, and lush flora.

The route runs parallel to the old Limassol–Paphos motorway and stays close to the shoreline, spanning 7 kilometres each way. The terrain is predominantly flat, with mild inclines. Walkers can expect to encounter scattered eucalyptus, olive groves, cypress trees and aromatic shrubs like thyme and sea squill.

Highlights of the Walk:

Breathtaking seaside views

A mix of unique flora and native trees

A relaxing picnic stop halfway through

The group departs from the tourist pavilion near Petra tou Romiou. Hikers should bring essentials like water, a sun hat, and a wind jacket. The walk will proceed even with light rain, so adequate prep is encouraged.

Logistics and Lunch Plans

Participants can meet directly at the trailhead or join a carpool from Nicosia. Those opting for the latter will gather at 8:00 AM at the Handicrafts Centre on Athalassa Avenue, which offers plenty of parking space. Carpooling cuts down on fuel costs and ensures a companionable journey.

After the hike, attendees can savour a seafood-based meal at a nearby restaurant. This post-hike lunch is accessible to those who register in advance. Detailed instructions will be shared via email the day before the hike. Email hike leader Xenophon (xenophondothasapis@gmail.com) or call +357 97613720 to join no later than Friday evening.

Mandatory Conditions

All participants are required to register beforehand to ensure organization and safety.

Hikers should carry a printed copy of the instructions provided.

Directions to and from the trail align with accessibility to the B6 motorway.

The Cyprus Strollers is more than just a hiking group; it’s a way to connect with nature and others while appreciating Cyprus’ unparalleled landscapes. For more information, visit their website and join the adventure.