The Invest Moldova Agency has launched www.moldova.md, a centralized, English-language portal as the unified global gateway for the country’s economic, cultural, and tourism profiles.

To capture immediate international foot traffic, authorities have deployed a QR-enabled welcome campaign directly within the passport control zone of Chișinău International Airport.

The new infrastructure consolidates economic sector data, investment tools, and deep-dive cultural guides alongside an open-access Media Toolkit for international partners.

The launch follows a broader domestic push that has positioned Moldova as a competitive tech hub, boasting rapid gigabit internet coverage and aggressive digitalization of public services.

Instead of forcing international travelers to hunt through fragmented ministerial webpages for reliable entry data, local authorities are catching them before they even clear border security. The official rollout of the www.moldova.md platform features a large-scale structural banner prominently placed in the passport control arena at Chișinău International Airport.

Bearing the direct greeting, “You just landed in Moldova,” the installation features an integrated QR code system that immediately routes arriving business travelers, opinion leaders, and tourists straight into the country’s digital verification network.

What Lives Behind the Portal?

The newly minted platform is curated for international users, bypassing dense domestic administrative language to deliver a streamlined overview of the state’s contemporary trajectory. The content strategy focuses heavily on three primary pillars:

The Economic Architecture: Providing immediate entry points for foreign direct investment, detailing regional free trade agreements, tax structures, and high-growth sectors.

Providing immediate entry points for foreign direct investment, detailing regional free trade agreements, tax structures, and high-growth sectors. The Cultural Blueprint: Archiving indigenous traditions, regional historical timelines, and the country’s world-class winemaking architecture.

Archiving indigenous traditions, regional historical timelines, and the country’s world-class winemaking architecture. The Practical Interface: Mapping out curated local travel routes, rural hospitality networks, and authentic regional experiences for high-value independent travelers.

“A strong country image is built through consistency and through an identity that is presented coherently across all international platforms. Through www.moldova.md and the Media Toolkit, we aim to provide the Republic of Moldova with a modern presentation framework, developed based on the experience and standards applied by countries that have been implementing nation branding strategies for many years. At the same time, we placed a strong emphasis on usability and accessibility,” said Irina Tolstousov, Deputy Director of the Invest Moldova Agency.

Eastern Europe’s Tech Engine

The crisp architecture of the new portal matches a genuine domestic reality: Moldova has turned itself into a veritable tech playground. For readers unfamiliar with the country’s rapid modernization, the state currently positions itself as an unpretentious leader in global GovTech and digital infrastructure.

The country ranks 3rd globally for gigabit coverage, with over 90% of the population enjoying instant access to high-speed fiber networks. Furthermore, the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector has ballooned to command 7% of the national GDP, driven by a friendly 7% flat-tax regime inside the virtual Moldova IT Park. With over 400 core public services fully digitalized, the launch of an international storefront like www.moldova.md isn’t just cosmetic marketing—it’s the natural public face of a highly wired, ambitious society moving fast toward deep European integration.