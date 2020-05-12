40% of Scheduled Ryanair Flights Restart July 1st, 2020

Pin 0 Shares

Today, Ryanair announced plans to restart 40% of its scheduled flights starting on Wednesday, July 1st, 2020 – subject to Government restrictions on intra-EU flights being lifted.

The company plans to fly in compliance with in-flight health precautions and has offered travelers advice as to what to expect when flying Ryanair next time:

check your temperature before leaving home – it may also be checked at the airport and if you don’t pass, you will be required to return home

wear a face mask at all times – both in the airport and on board your flight

use self-service bag check

use fast-track where possible to limit the queueing time at security

use hand sanitizer or wash your hands often as you pass through the airport

maintain distance from other passengers

don’t queue at the boarding gate, as priority passengers will be board at first

have your passport open and scan your boarding pass to limit your contact with airport personnel

maintain social distancing at the baggage carousel

Ryanair reassures passengers that its aircrafts are disinfected daily by professional cleaning teams with substances that are effective for more than 24 hours. This is what Ryanair CEO Eddie Wilson had to say about the new flight schedule:

It is important for our customers and our people that we return to some normal schedules from 1 July onwards. Governments around Europe have implemented a 4 month lockdown to limit the spread of the Covid-19 virus. After 4 months, it is time to get Europe flying again so we can reunite friends and families, allow people to return to work, and restart Europe’s tourism industry, which provides so many millions of jobs. Ryanair will work closely with public health authorities to ensure that these flights comply, where possible, with effective measures to limit the spread of Covid-19.

Onboard its aircraft, Ryanair cabin crew will wear face masks and all onboard transactions will be cashless. A limited inflight service of pre-packaged snacks and drinks will be offered for passengers too.