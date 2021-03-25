Greeks Eye London International Olive Oil Competition Recognition

Pin 0 Shares

Coming up in May, the London International Olive Oil Competition (LIOOC 2021) will conduct several different types of contests featuring olive oil producers, bottlers, and exporters from all around the world. In Greece, and especially on Crete, it’s been an exceptionally good year for EVOO, so many producers are eyeing the branding opportunities LIOOC 2021 affords.

Europe’s largest olive oil competition, the LIOOC 2021 will compare the finest products in the world with competitions to reward competitors with distinguishing quality awards, health claim awards, design awards, and infusion awards. As in past years, Greeks will have a keen interest in this competition as the country’s traditions bring forth, more and more, the capability and terroir that lends Greece special advantages.

As to the quality competition, the awards are intended to help growers, producers, factories, and processors, as well as retailers to preserve and perpetuate the highest quality oils possible. The awards also serve to inform chefs, culinary students, and other gastronomy specialists of the health/nutritional aspects of these fine products, and to advance knowledge about them.

The panel of judges includes many of the world’s most knowledgable experts including Irini Kokolaki (Greece), David Neuman (US), Alfredo Marasciulo (Italy), Alexis Kerner (Spain), Wilma Van Grinsven-Padberg (Netherlands), Lisete Osario (Portugal), George Koutelas (Greece), Panagiotis Papanikolopoulos (Greece), Sondra Larossi (Tunisia), Efstratia Kouzoumi (Greece), Emmanouil Karpadakis (Greece) Eran Galil (Israel), and other distinguished experts.

A few of last year’s EVOO Quality Platinum Award winners include Chiaroscuro by De Robertis Estate in Italy, BRAVOLEUM by Aceites Hacienda el Palo of Spain, and Greece’s early harvest Mythocia Organic by Papadopoulos Olive Oil Mill. Among the Greek competitors, Pellas distinguished itself with a Platinum, two Gold and two Silver Awards at London IOOC 2020.

This year’s events, scheduled between 12 and 14 May, will see new competitors from Crete and other parts of Greece compete with the finest products from Italy, Spain, Tunisia, and the United States, among others.

Registration and all samples are due in by April 30th. Potential participants are urged to read the rules on the LIOOC site. Readers can also see the results of last year’s competition here.