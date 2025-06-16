When Greek Wine Tourism Goes International (and Berlin Pretends It’s Santorini)

Greek wine tourism showed off its best bottles at the Greek Embassy in Berlin

Top German travel agents and tourism bosses got an exclusive taste

The spotlight event, “Wine Routes in Greece: Exploring Wine via Culture and Travel.”

Keynote by noted wine tourism expert Nikos Miliorakis kept things interesting

Authentic grape varieties and modern innovations took center stage

Kretean wine routes: because someone had to mention Crete, and why not?

Every guest left with glossy Greek promo material and probably a mild headache

Plans are in motion for German tourism pros to get an even closer look at future trips

On June 12, 2025, the Greek Embassy in Berlin looked less like a place for formal handshakes and more like a Greek vineyard’s afterparty. Guests sniffed, swirled, and sipped their way through a range of Greek wines, pretending for an evening that Berlin’s gray skies didn’t exist. This was all part of a Greek wine tourism showcase, thanks to those hard-working folks at the Greek National Tourism Organization in Germany, the Greek Embassy, and EDOKAO, the country’s grape and wine trade group.

The invitation list ran about 50 deep, with Berlin’s savviest travel agents, representatives from local tourism bodies, and the top executives from Germany’s leading tourist association (DRV) all in attendance. The premise was simple: get German tourism insiders hooked on Greek vino, then hope they drag more tourists to the motherland.

Real Vineyards, Real Sass

Things kicked off with a round of greetings faster than you say, “Malagousia.” Even the Greek Ambassador, Panayiota Konstantinopoulou, took a moment to remind everyone that Greeks will talk about their wine to anyone who’ll listen. Nicolleta Lekanidi from the GNTO in Germany did her best not to spill any secrets, Pascal Zahn from Olimar Reisen waved the flag for travel industry giants, and Mary Triantafyllopoulou made sure everyone knew why wine tourism matters.

Ready to learn something new? Nikos Miliorakis, a self-proclaimed wine tourism guru, held court with a presentation on why Greek wine isn’t just about the drink but everything that comes with it—history, culture, and, of course, the kind of weather that never happens in Berlin.

The crowd caught onto the mix of native grape varieties, history-soaked vineyards, and the clever blend of tradition with new techniques. Special mention went to Crete, which serves as ground zero for “Greek wine tourism trends you haven’t heard about.”

Nobody’s saying the event was an ancient Dionysian feast. Still, between the quality of pours and the epic tales, everyone left with a beginner’s appreciation (if not a borderline obsession) with Greek wine tourism. There was even a thoughtful nod to sustainable travel and community respect, which went over well even when it sounded sarcastic.

Key Takeaways (For the Lucky, Slightly Tipsy Guests)