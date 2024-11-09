Google Maps Testing New Vehicle Icons

Google Maps is firmly established as the go-to navigation app for many, keeping its features fresh and user-friendly. Now, Google is expanding its vehicle icon selection well beyond the standard options that users have grown accustomed to.

This feature initially appears on the iPhone 16 Pro version of Google Maps, while the same update is still pending on Android devices, including the latest Pixel 9. This leads to speculation that iOS enjoys an early rollout. Nevertheless, Android users can anticipate this update shortly due to Google’s standard practice of synchronizing features across platforms.

According to Android Police, Google is testing new vehicle icons for its Maps apps, introducing eight vivid colour choices, such as Glacier White, Night Black, and Aqua Green. Users will soon be able to select from a broader range of vehicle types and colours, moving beyond traditional markers like the blue arrow. This update promises an engaging customization experience, where drivers can choose from icons representing sedans, SUVs, Jeeps, hatchbacks, or even Tesla-like models.

Currently, Google Maps provides four vehicle icons: a red car, a yellow SUV, a green pickup truck, and the ubiquitous blue arrow marker. These icons have been part of the app for several years without significant updates. The anticipated change will finally add diversity to these options, with new icons that reflect different car models and user preferences.

While the traditional markers remain, the new icons will only support colour alterations, making them unique in this latest upgrade.