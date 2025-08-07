Accommodation for Hotel Employees, Rental Laws, and Hospitality Policy Updates

High-level talks unfolded as Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni sat down with Alexandros Vassilikos, President of the Hellenic Chamber of Hotels (XEE). This working meeting addressed some of the most pressing matters drawing concern and focus among hotel professionals across Greece today.

The upcoming implementation of new short-term rental regulations was a key topic. Both sides looked for ways to keep the market fair. They aimed to ensure that the hospitality sector and the growing short-term rental market can coexist. The framework takes effect on October 1, 2025, and sparked a detailed discussion about its impact. Participants discussed strategies to enhance competition while safeguarding the hotel industry.

Another main point was housing for hotel employees. Finding quality, affordable housing during the season is considered a top priority. The group outlined steps to improve living conditions for staff, examining potential policy adjustments that could give workers a stable and dignified environment during the busy months.

Additionally, Minister Kefalogianni updated the chamber on a legislative initiative that will change how the chamber’s executive bodies operate. These new measures are expected to influence the next internal elections. They are part of a larger plan to improve the chamber’s role as a reliable advisor to the government on hotel and tourism issues.

Main Discussion Points:

Planning for the 2025 rollout of the new short-term rental legal framework

Strategies to balance hotel industry and short-term rental sector interests

Improving accommodation for hotel employees, especially during peak seasons

Exploring institutional changes to support staff housing solutions

Upcoming updates to the governing structure of the Hellenic Chamber of Hotels

Steps to amplify the chamber’s advisory role in state policy

Minister Kefalogianni emphasized the commitment to keep Greece at the top of global hospitality, noting, “The effort to place our country at the top of the global hospitality world is continuous. The continuous and fruitful cooperation with the Hellenic Chamber of Hotels, the institutional advisor of the State, is extremely important and has yielded results of measurable value. Tourism is not only the driving force of our economy but also our great strength that highlights the best face of Greece around the world.”

Every issue brought to the table highlighted a shared focus: upholding high standards for Greece’s tourism sector, supporting hotel staff, and preparing for fresh challenges ahead. The industry now watches closely as these promises and plans begin to take shape.