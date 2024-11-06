Greek Exhibition at the National Museum of China

An event of cultural significance unfolded at the National Museum of China as the exhibition Countless Aspects of Beauty in Ancient Art was inaugurated. The remarkable efforts to showcase ancient Greek art were led by the Greek Minister of Culture, Lina Mendoni, alongside China’s Minister of Culture and Tourism, Sun Yeli, during Mendoni’s official visit to Beijing.

Greece and China’s cultural ties date back to 2020.

The exhibition displays 279 works from ancient Greece.

It runs until 5 June 2025 at the National Museum of China.

The exhibit initiates a dialogue between Eastern and Western civilisations.

The exhibition, organised by Greece’s National Archaeological Museum, displays 279 artefacts that beautifully capture the spirit and values of ancient Greece. Visitors are treated to the visual journey of aesthetic expression from the Neolithic era to late antiquity.

Minister Mendoni remarked, “This unique exhibition traces the ancient Greek pursuit of beauty, posing a challenge for intercultural dialogue and providing a platform for East and West to examine a timeless theme.” She further emphasised how its portrayal of beauty across different epochs stimulates reflection on art, culture, and humanity.

The exhibition is a testament to the robust cultural ties cultivated between Greece and China during recent years, highlighting an exchange that enhances mutual understanding. This collaboration also serves as an artistic dialogue where technological advances meet timeless cultural heritage, allowing Chinese audiences to explore through digital and traditional mediums.

Presented in four segments, the exhibit weaves a narrative of universal appeal.

Eternal Aesthetics details everyday objects reflecting various aesthetics across time.

details everyday objects reflecting various aesthetics across time. Desire and Beauty delves into ancient social preferences uncovered in archaeological finds, touching upon clothing, hairstyles, jewellery, and mythology.

delves into ancient social preferences uncovered in archaeological finds, touching upon clothing, hairstyles, jewellery, and mythology. Depicting the Body explores human beauty from prehistory through the ages.

explores human beauty from prehistory through the ages. Lastly, Endless Search encourages visitors to ponder the significance and appreciation of beauty.

Before the exhibition’s opening, Mendoni engaged in a lengthy meeting with Sun Yeli to discuss the flourishing cultural relations between Greece and China. They shared a unified vision for future cultural cooperation, especially within international frameworks like UNESCO. Both nations agreed on the importance of protecting cultural heritage and tackling illegal trade in antiquities.

Sun Yeli thanked Greece for its support at the recent UNESCO session, celebrating Beijing’s central axis induction to the World Heritage List. He reiterated China’s unwavering support for Greece’s fair claim for the return of the Parthenon Sculptures, honouring their lasting cultural connections.

This exhibition underscores the success born from collaborations between Greek and Chinese museums, extending an invitation to rediscover and deepen cultural and historical understanding through international art exchanges. Such exchanges enrich both communities, bringing China and Greece closer as they honour their rich heritages while fostering new friendships.