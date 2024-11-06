Crete’s IA-FORTH to Map the Milky Way in 3D

A groundbreaking venture is set to unfold with the backing of the European Research Council as renowned scientists embark on an ambitious project to map the Milky Way in 3D. The collaboration includes Torsten Enßlin from the Max Planck Institute for Astrophysics in Germany, Philipp Mertsch from RWTH Aachen University, and Vasiliki Pavlidou from the Institute of Astrophysics of the Foundation for Research and Technology – Hellas in Crete, Greece. The aptly named mw-atlas initiative boasts a generous budget of €10 million, allocated over six years beginning in 2025.

ERC-funded scientists at MPA, RWTH Aachen, and Crete’s IA-FORTH are creating the first 3D map of the Milky Way.

Enßlin, who heads the Information Field Theory Group at MPA, stated:

The Milky Way galaxy is our home, cradle of our solar system and life as we know it. It is also a veil through which we observe the distant universe and therefore needs to be understood in order to sharpen our view into the cosmos

Pavlidou highlighted the crucial role of three-dimensional data in modern astrophysical research, noting, “The intricate three-dimensional tapestry of the Milky Way is pivotal in all astrophysical studies, from unravelling the universe’s origins to exploring high-energy cosmic phenomena.”

The project builds on decades of data collection while introducing a transformative approach through Information Field Theory pioneered by Enßlin’s team. Mertsch explained, “By leveraging known distances, we refine our understanding of elements previously obscured from view.” Pavlidou concluded with optimism, predicting, “The mw-atlas has the potential to redefine astrophysical research, paving the way for discoveries we are yet to imagine.”

Beyond its immediate goals, the mw-atlas project promises to extend technological advances into fields like medical imaging and Earth monitoring. Funded under the 2024 ERC Synergy Grant scheme, this project exemplifies how interdisciplinary collaborations push scientific boundaries.

For further details, visit the European Research Council’s ERC Synergy Grants Results announcements.