Finnish Journalists Explore Lassithi to Promote Authentic Crete

To showcase “authentic Crete,” the Lassithi region recently welcomed a Finnish press mission organised in collaboration with the Scandinavian branch of the Greek National Tourism Organisation. This endeavour aimed to highlight the region’s vibrant culture and traditions through a luxurious photo album based on a collaboration between journalist Pia Ingström and photographer Elina Simonen. Set for a worldwide release next year, this album is anticipated to be an invaluable resource promoting Lassithi and Crete across Scandinavian markets and beyond.

Pia Ingström and Elina Simonen tasting cheese in Lasithi. Over five days, these journalists immersed themselves in the region’s unique offerings, visiting cities like Agios Nikolaos, Elounda, and Neapoli. Traditional settlements such as Kritsa, Kroustas, and Limnes provided a glimpse into the heart of local life. Encounters with local artisans and producers and hands-on experiences in weaving, beekeeping, and gastronomy illustrated Lassithi’s distinctive character.

Michalis Klontzas, the Regional Tourism Advisor, expressed his excitement about sharing Lassithi’s essence with the broader world. He remarked that through the eyes of these esteemed visitors, the upcoming photo album will immortalise the hospitality and charm seen in the region’s traditions. He invited Scandinavian friends to explore the true beauty of this area, savour its flavours, and feel the vibrancy of life in Lassithi.

Deputy Regional Governor Yiannis Androulakis highlighted that this press mission is part of their strategic effort to present Lassithi to international audiences.

Hosting the Finnish journalistic mission is part of our strategy for the promotion of Lasithi in the international markets. Through this action, our visitors will have the opportunity to get to know the authentic soul of our place, the people and the traditions that make it unique. The collective effort and excellent cooperation of all parties involved — producers, businesses and local bodies — is a guarantee for the success of such promotion actions.

To summarise:

Lassithi hosted a Finnish press team to highlight Crete’s authentic culture.

The journalists will create a photo album showcasing the region’s traditions.

They explored towns and interacted with local artisans and producers.

The initiative is part of a broader global strategy to enhance Lassithi’s presence.

The album’s release is planned for next year, targeting Scandinavian markets.

For more insights, the full press release – in Greek – can be accessed here.