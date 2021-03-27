Greek Disease Experts Mull Over Lockdown Reopenings

Pin 0 Shares

Greece’s Health Ministry’s committee of experts is now considering which activities will restart in the country when new cases of COVID begin to decline. The Greek government had initially set March 29 as a re-opening date, but this date is being reconsidered on account of an upsurge in cases.

Vana Papaevaggelou, an infectious diseases specialist on the committee, was reported right after the National Public Health Organization (EODY) announced 1,496 new coronavirus cases, 707 intubated patients and 53 deaths. Since the start of the pandemic, the total number of cases in Greece has reached 249,458 with the death toll now at 7,754.

According to a report on GTP, the Covid-19 committee of experts will meet again next week to discuss the reopening of retail and schools, as well as allowing movement between municipalities. An annoucement on this is expected by the end of next week.

Papaevaggelou also said the committee is considering the use of “double masks” as a more strict measure for indoor contact, and that a new “self-testing” regime is also being considered to limit the spread of the virus.

At the same news briefing, Greek Civil Protection Deputy Minister Nikos Hardalias announced five more areas in Greece have moved to Covid-19 ‘dark red’ level (very high-risk) on the country’s coronavirus risk-assessment map, due to a rise in cases.

The New Democracy government has already worked out plans with large tourism companies and other countries, to bolster the Greek tourism effort for this coming summer. As early as mid-April, Romanians and other foreign visitors will be welcomed to Greece for vacations. And by May 14th, the Mitsotakis administration says the country will reopen for millions of visitors. Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias told reporters last week that in April Greece will administer 1.5 million more vaccine shots.