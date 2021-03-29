EasyJet Delivers Chania’s First Tourists of 2021 Season

Pin 0 Shares

EasyJet has just landed Crete’s first tourists of the 2021 season according to news from aera.gr. A flight carrying some cast and crew of a German gat reality show landed in Chania’s ”Ioannis Daskalogiannis” airport over the weekend.

The passengers from Brandenburg in Berlin numbered 57 including the fliers from the gay reality show. The other passengers are on vacation and are staying at accommodations from Apokoronas to Kissamos on Crete’s northwestern shores.

The reality show will be shot primarily in the area of Georgioupolis, with filming to be done in other parts of western Crete. Another German show, a dating reality production, is being shot at a Kalamaki hotel and a villa, according to the reports.

All of the passengers supplied proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of takeoff, and the necessary movement information. The flights from Brandenburg to Chania will now run every Sunday until the season’s end.

It’s an interesting note that Chania is still a dark red zone for COVID-19 given the last word on Crete prefectures where lockdowns are concerned. It is not clear if tourists traveling to these regions will be under the same strict measures as citizens are. Crete islanders are not currently allowed to move freely except for very specific and necessary reasons. Retail shops are still closed, as are hotels.