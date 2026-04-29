A new government body has been created to tackle population decline and infrastructure gaps in highland areas.

Strategy aligns with EU directives on “disadvantaged agricultural regions” to unlock new funding.

A three-department structure to focus on strategic planning, local networking, and international investment.

Major implications for Cretan agritourism and off-season mountain travel.

“This is a new policy tool designed to fill a long-standing gap in how we plan for ‘High Greece.’ The bet will be won or lost on how well we coordinate with local communities and how quickly we can turn strategy into tangible infrastructure.” — Government Statement

A New Vision for the Hinterlands

The Greek government is shifting its gaze from the coastline to the peaks. Through a new presidential decree, a Special Secretariat for Mountainous Regions has been established within the Presidency of the Government. First teased during the Economic Policy Council in December 2025, this new institutional tool is designed to breathe life back into Greece’s rugged interior—areas that have long suffered from shrinking populations and seasonal economic droughts.

Key Objectives of the New Secretariat

Population Retention: Incentivizing young people to stay in highland villages.

Incentivizing young people to stay in highland villages. Infrastructure Parity: Bridging the gap in services and accessibility.

Bridging the gap in services and accessibility. Investment Attraction: Creating fertile ground for alternative, sustainable businesses.

Creating fertile ground for alternative, sustainable businesses. EU Resource Absorption: Maximizing the use of specific European development programs.

Connecting with Europe’s Disadvantaged Regions

The move isn’t just about local governance; it’s a strategic play for European support. By defining “mountainous regions” through the lens of the EU’s list of disadvantaged agricultural areas, the Secretariat is positioning itself to tap into significant cohesion and rural development funds. For Crete, this could mean a more robust framework to support villages that provide the backbone of the island’s traditional culture but often fall through the cracks in mainstream tourism investment.

The Three Pillars of the Secretariat

The new structure operates under three specialized departments:

Strategic Planning: Focused on finding the money and creating a national roadmap for mountain resilience. Networking & Partnerships: Bridging the gap between local municipalities, universities, and the private sector, with a heavy emphasis on digital tools. International Relations: Reaching out to the Greek diaspora to attract “ancestral investment” and ensuring Greece has a seat at the table in international mountain development discussions.

For the hospitality sector, this is a potential game-changer. By focusing on the sustainable development of mountain zones, the Secretariat paves the way for a more sophisticated agritourism and nature-based travel product. The goal is to move beyond the “sun and sea” model, encouraging a 12-month season that benefits the shepherd in the Psiloritis range as much as the hotelier in Hersonissos.