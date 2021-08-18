Greek Culture Ministry Celebrates August Full Moon With Free Admissions

Pin 0 Shares

The Greek Ministry of Culture and Sports has announced that, as in the past, music concerts, theatrical performances, dance performances, poetry recitations, documentary screenings, art exhibitions, stargazing, and guided tours are being organized for August Full Moon 2021.

According to an announcement by the Greek Culture Ministry, on Sunday, August 22, 120 archeological sites and museums across the country will welcome the public to admire the brilliant full moon above some of the world’s most amazing sites. The Acropolis Museum will mark the August full moon by extending museum and restaurant hours over the weekend of August 21 and 22.

On Saturday (Aug. 21), galleries will stay open from 08:00 to 20:00, with free entrance for all, in the context of the celebrations for Greece’s centennial. Visitors will also be able to visit the restaurant until midnight, where they can watch the moon while eating dinner or having a drink at the terrace. Reservations are required at the restaurant, phone: 210 900 0915. Then, on Sunday (Aug. 22), the galleries of the museum will stay open from 08:00 to 22:00. The restaurant will remain open on the same schedule. Museum archaeologists will present collections in Greek (20:00) and English (18:00). They are 60 minutes long, and registration is required because seats are very limited.

52 events will take place in various archaeological sites and museums on August 22nd. Some of these include Aigai (Museum of the Royal Tombs) on August 20, Kefalonia (Castle of St. George) on August 21st, the archaeological site of Palatian on August 23rd, and the archeological sites of Malia (Piano recital with soloist Constantinos Katsoulis), at Tylissos (Jazz night in memory of C. Kouvidis), as well as the Archaeological Museum of Heraklion (Music event at the courtyard of the Museum).