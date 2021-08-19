Greek Officials Enact Further COVID Restrictions on Crete Island

Pin 0 Shares

Greek authorities have now ordered lockdown-style COVID restrictions for the Crete town of Rethymno, in addition to extending measures in Chania and Heraklion until 6am on August 25. A spike in the number of Covid-19 cases soared to 4,206 on Tuesday, and ICU admissions have healthcare officials on Crete worried.

Heraklion had 222 new cases, according to the EODY report, while Attica (969), and Thessaloniki (323) stayed at the top of the list of cities with most cases. The latest report from Wednesday shows 3.442 new COVID cases across Greece, with Mykonos Island’s incidence rate hovering at almost 300 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. By comparison, Heraklion had an incidence rate of only 53.36.

These new Crete COVID restrictions include a 1am-6am curfew, and no music at bars, cafes, restaurants and entertainment venues. Furthermore, movement is allowed for work or health-related reasons only. The decision was announced by the Greek government’s Covid-19 committee which assesses the viral load every week.

The head of one Heraklion Hospital ICU ward, Anestis Kioulpalis said the island’s intensive care units are almost 100 percent full. He went on to say hospitals are almost overwhelmed by the daily admissions of younger individuals infected with Covid-19.