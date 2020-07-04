Greece Records No Fatalities and Only 28 Covid-19 Friday

Pin 0 Shares

Greece’s National Public Health Organization (EODY) reported yesterday no fatalities and only 28 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hour period. The number brings the total number of cases in Greece since the onset of the pandemic to 3,486.

Also in the news, from the grand total of tests, 27,416 were carried out on passengers of international flight arrivals since June 12, only 54 (or 0.2 pct) tested positive to Covid-19.

According to the news from ANA, the 28 new cases include 13 who arrived in Greece from abroad and one passenger who asked to be tested, while the remaining 14 include 7 cases located in the epidemiologically burdened area of Xanthi. The rest are located mostly in northern Greece.

A total of 119 patients have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began in Greece while all fatalities stand at 192, with no new deaths since Wednesday.