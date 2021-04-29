Greece Will Lift More Lockdown Restrictions After Easter

Pin 0 Shares

On May 3rd, the day after Orthodox Easter, the lenient lockdown aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19 in Greece will essentially end.

Athens officials will be allowing tourists from select countries who have been vaccinated or can show proof of a negative Coronavirus case. So, the government will allow more businesses to open, and more freedom of movement.

Residents currently required to remain in their neighborhoods except to stores or hairdressers or exercise, and no indication violators are being penalized with heavy traffic on the roads. But, after Easter the restrictions will be eliminated before tourists begin arriving on May 14th.

Greece’s vaccination program is being accelerated to try to create herd immunity against the pandemic and is showing signs of working despite pockets where cases remain high.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has been trying to balance saving lives against restoring an economy crippled by COVID-19 lockdowns and speed recovery, people eager to travel again although it wasn’t reported whether or not inter-regional travel will also be allowed.