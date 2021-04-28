Fit in Crete Plans 5-Day Kythera Island E-bike Adventure

Pin 0 Shares

Fit in Crete is planning a 5-day E-bike exploration of Kythera Island when pandemic restrictions are lifted in Greece. The island adventure will explore this epic destination, the crossroads of conquerors and seafarers since before history, lying just off the tip of western Crete.

The team at Fit in Crete plans a leisurely 25-30 km per day course across the island with half-day stops for exploring the fabulous gorges, beaches, waterfalls, caves, villages, and towns of Kythera. A few suggested highlights of the planned trek may include:

Moudari Lighthouse – The largest lighthouse built under British occupation at Cape Spathi

Tsakonas Gorge – Situated between the villages Mitata and Viaradika, the gorge hides amazing churches as well as two fantastic springs.

Watermills – Kythera was once famous for the wonderful watermills that dotted the island, those that remain are a key that unlocks the traditions of the Venetian times of the island. Several still have working mechanisms.

Kakia Langada Gorge – The Evil Gorge, as it is sometimes called, descends from the high cliffs of the island, down to one of Greece's most stunning beaches.

Neraida Waterfall – The chilling waters cascading over a what locals consider a fairyland, fill crystal swimming pools, and are a wonder of Greece.

Chousti Cave – This famous subterranean gem is a 35 by 20 meter single-room cave, on two levels with a fossilized seashell placed there by the goddess Aphrodite. How epic is that?

The exploration will also cover the Firi Ammos Cliffs, Katouni bridge, the Cave Milopotamos Agia Sofia, Aphrodite Beach, Blue Heart Lagoon, and Chora castle. The dates are tentatively set for from mid to end May starting from Kissamos.

Fonisa Waterfall – Image Comzeradd

Bike adventurers will stay at 2-3 different places over 5 days. The organizers say the costs will be around €590, which covers accommodation, ferry, e-bike & accessory hire, car support, 1 substantial taverna meal per day, and an accompanying cyclist guide.

For those interested should contact Manu at info@fitincrete.com or by phone at 00306944413919 for more information. Readers may also want to join the Facebook group West Crete Adventurers to learn about more great trips and events.