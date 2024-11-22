Greece: Significant Temperature Drop Expected from Saturday, November 23

A considerable drop in temperature is anticipated across the country starting Saturday, November 23. According to recent forecasts from meteo.gr and the National Observatory of Athens, a cold front will bring significantly cooler air masses into the region. This change is expected to result in temperatures plunging, potentially reaching 10°C lower in some areas.

At the same time, stronger northerly winds will prevail over the seas, with gusts in the Aegean projected to reach up to 8 on the Beaufort scale on Saturday. A video accompanying the report illustrates the temperature deviation of air masses at 1,500 meters above sea level from Friday, November 22, to Tuesday, November 26. These air masses are predicted to be up to 10°C colder than average for this time of year.

This sharp drop will be especially noticeable on Saturday in central and northern regions and will extend to the rest of the country by Sunday, November 24. A table has been provided showing anticipated midday temperatures for Friday, November 22; Saturday, November 23; Sunday, November 24; and Monday, November 25, in selected cities:

The height of 1,500 meters is a standard reference for studying temperature trends in the lower atmosphere. However, the final ground-level temperatures can vary based on factors like cloud cover, precipitation, and wind conditions.