Greece Reopens Borders for Russians with Negative Covid-19 Results

Greece has now reopened its borders to Russian travelers but under certain conditions. As of September 7th, 500 people per week will be allowed to enter Greece from Russia on flights arriving at Athens, Thessaloniki, and Heraklion (Crete).

The government’s decision, which is aimed to limit the further spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19) in Greece, will be in force until September 21 at midnight according to the news from GTP.

The decision pertains to permanent residents of Russia entering Greece will being obliged to present a negative molecular test result (PCR) for Covid-19 upon arrival to the country. In addition, the test must be performed up to 72 hours before travelers enter Greece at a certified diagnostic center and in the English language.

Also according to the news, Airlines are obliged to check whether passengers have a negative Covid-19 test before the flight. If not, passengers should not be allowed to board. Airlines that do not comply with this obligation will be responsible for the repatriation of passengers at their own expense.

As before, travelers to Greece are still obliged to complete the Passenger Locator Form (PLF) 24 hours before entering the country. In addition, all travelers from Russia must also present documentation of their temporary residence in Greece (hotel booking or other appropriate documents).

The decision also notes that all permanent residents of Russia entering Greece will be re-subjected to a laboratory test for Covid-19 with the PCR method (taking a sample from nasal or oral passage). Until the results of the laboratory test are issued, passengers should remain confined to their place of temporary residence.

A fine of 5,000 euros will be levied on those who violate the rules announced for the controlled entry of permanent residents of Russia.