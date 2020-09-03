Crete’s Nana Princess Snags TÜV Austria “COVID Shield” Designation

Pin 0 Shares

One of Crete’s most popular luxury resorts receives coveted “COVID Sheild” certification for taking strict measures against the coronavirus.

According to a report via Crete Alive News, Karatzis Group‘s “Nana Princess Suites Villas & Spa” has received the designation “COVID Shield” by TÜV AUSTRIA. The certification is the latest in a series of awards for the 5-star resort.

The hospitality team at the resort has gone overboard to ensure strict measures were put in place to make safe public and private spaces of the property. With the primary objective of maintaining the privacy and providing a safe and comfortable stay for all guests of the Nana Princess, the team not only adapted existing services, but they expanded their adaptive methods for the award-winning Royal Wellness Club and restaurant areas.

The private helipad at Nana Princess Resort

Under the supervision of the TÜV AUSTRIA, Nana Princess has received the level of certification for both operations and administration. The platform has been developed by the world-class operation of certifications and inspections, which aims to support and promote the businesses involved in the tourism sector.

TÜV Austria offers the COVID-Shield certification scheme to businesses restarting their activity following the Covid-19 lockdown. After thorough inspections, the certification group confirmed Nana Princess met all the necessary international criteria and have adopted the appropriate procedures to ensure the safety of visitors and employees.

We reported yesterday on Karatzis Group CEO Antonios Karatzis stepping up his company’s “new normal” initiatives by starting an independent airline to satisfy the growing demand for private flights to and from resorts on Crete.