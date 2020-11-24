Top Greek Tourism Officials Go Into Precautionary Quarantine

Pin 0 Shares

Greek Tourism Minister Harry Theoharis and Deputy Tourism Minister Manos Konsolas are now in a precautionary quarantine after attending a meeting with a ministry associate who later tested positive for COVID-19.

The ministry announced that all those attending last week’s meeting were wearing masks and that both Theoharis and Konsolas have already tested negative. The officials will repeat a COVID-19 test at the end of the week.

Minister Theoharis shared a message on Facebook thanking people for their concern, and saying he would continue his duties remotely.

The announcement also said that all ministry employees will undergo COVID-19 testing by a team from Greece’s National Public Health Organization (EODY).

As of yesterday, the EODY announced 1,388 new cases of the new virus in the country. This brings the total number of cases is 93,006.