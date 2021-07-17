Greece Records 2,794 New Covid-19 Cases Over Last 24 Hours

Pin 0 Shares

Greece confirmed 2,794 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 7 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Thursday.

There are also 6 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 12,819. Of these, 95.2 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) as of 10 July 2021, a total of 9,484,965 vaccine doses have been administered. Germany has declared all of Greece a coronavirus risk area, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) said on Friday. Doctors are worried the new Delta variant will wreak havoc among unvaccinated populations.