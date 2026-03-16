Greece May Be Too Expensive for Your Next Holiday

Greece now ranks among the most expensive destinations for the German market, according to data presented at ITB Berlin 2026.

A survey by the German foundation Stiftung für Zukunftsfragen found the average daily cost per visitor in Greece at €147, slightly higher than in Spain at €143, confirming what many travelers already suspected from hotel prices.

The figures raised concerns about competitiveness, although not enough to stop prices from continuing to rise.

Because in Greek tourism logic, if something becomes expensive, the obvious solution is to make it even more expensive.

Hoteliers say the problem is the tax and regulatory burden, which they argue is higher than in competing destinations.

According to the data presented in Berlin, taxes and fees represent:

29.8% of the final room price in Greece

16.1% in Cyprus

12% in Turkey

Industry representatives say these costs leave little choice but to increase prices. Economists, however, offer a simpler explanation. Demand remains strong, so prices go up. As long as visitors keep coming, hotels keep charging.

Major tour operators at ITB Berlin expressed concern about the sustainability of Greek pricing, especially after reports that hotels are requesting 5% to 8% increases for the next two seasons.

This level of increase is considered high by eurozone standards, raising fears that Greece may eventually lose part of its competitive advantage in the Mediterranean.

One reality mentioned quietly in the industry is that rising prices affect local travelers more than foreign visitors.

As long as international demand remains strong, businesses have little incentive to lower prices, even if that means more and more Greeks cannot afford holidays in their own country.