Allergy Season Starts Early

In many parts of Greece, the first signs of spring are not flowers or warm evenings, but sneezing, itchy eyes, and the sudden feeling that the air itself is attacking you.

Seasonal allergies usually begin in March, when trees start releasing pollen, even if the weather still feels closer to winter than summer. Doctors say this early phase often catches people unprepared, especially after colder months when allergy symptoms seem far away.

The problem does not end quickly. Pollen season comes in waves.

tree pollen in late winter and spring

grass pollen in late spring and early summer

weeds later in the season

For people who suffer every year, knowing when symptoms usually start can make a big difference. Waiting until the sneezing begins is already too late.

Medication works better before you feel sick.

Allergy specialists recommend starting treatment before symptoms peak, not after.

Antihistamines such as loratadine, cetirizine, or fexofenadine are often more effective when taken early, because they help block the reaction before it becomes intense.

Nasal sprays also need time to work, which means using them only after congestion begins usually leads to slower relief.

Doctors also warn against relying too much on strong decongestants, which can help temporarily but should not be used for long periods.

For people with asthma or chronic allergies, spring is also the time to review treatment plans, refill prescriptions, and make sure everything is ready before pollen levels rise.

Your house can make allergies worse without you noticing.

Pollen does not stay outside. It comes in through windows, clothes, shoes, and even hair.

Simple habits can help reduce exposure:

Keep windows closed on high-pollen days.

Clean or replace air-conditioner filters.

Use air purifiers if available.

Leave shoes and jackets near the entrance.

Rinse your face or hair after spending time outside.

These small changes do not eliminate allergies, but they can make the difference between mild discomfort and weeks of misery.

Warmer seasons mean longer allergy seasons.

Doctors say allergy seasons are lasting longer in many regions, partly because warmer weather allows plants to release pollen earlier and for longer.

This means people who never had strong allergies before may start noticing symptoms. At the same time, those who already suffer often feel them for more weeks than in the past.

Do not wait for the symptoms, but prepare before they arrive, because once allergy season starts, it rarely asks for permission.

Potential allergens in Crete you should know about

Crete may feel clean, sunny, and healthy, but for allergy sufferers, the island can be surprisingly intense. The Mediterranean climate creates long growing seasons, strong winds, and high humidity in certain months — a combination that allows pollen and mold to stay in the air much longer than many visitors expect.

The most common triggers include:

Pollen from wild plants, olive trees, and grasses

Spring allergies in Crete are often caused by Parietaria (pellitory-of-the-wall), a plant that grows almost everywhere — on walls, in fields, between stones, and even in city streets. It produces large amounts of pollen and can trigger strong reactions.

Another major allergen is olive tree pollen (Olea europaea), especially in late spring, when olive groves release dense clouds of pollen that can travel long distances with the wind.

Various grasses and wild herbs also contribute to symptoms, particularly from April through early summer. Because the island has both coastal plains and mountainous areas, pollen can appear in waves depending on altitude and temperature.

Typical symptoms include:

sneezing and nasal congestion

itchy or watery eyes

sore throat

fatigue during peak pollen days

Mold spores are present almost all year round

Unlike in northern climates, Crete also faces a significant problem with airborne mold spores, especially during humid periods or after rain.

Studies have shown high concentrations of molds such as:

Alternaria

Cladosporium

Fusarium

Aspergillus

Mucor

These spores can trigger both allergies and asthma and, in some cases, may cause symptoms even when pollen levels are low.

Mold exposure can increase:

in older buildings

in damp apartments

near gardens or agricultural areas

after periods of humidity or sudden weather changes

Because mold spores are very small, they remain in the air easily and can travel long distances, making them difficult to avoid completely.

The climate makes the season longer than expected.

Crete’s long, warm seasons mean that allergy problems may start early and last well into autumn.

spring → tree and weed pollen

late spring to summer → grasses and olive pollen

summer to autumn → weeds and dust

humid periods → mold spores increase

Coastal areas often feel cooler due to sea breezes. However, wind can also carry pollen from inland areas, so symptoms may still appear even near the sea.

For people sensitive to allergens, the safest approach is simple:

Bring medication with you.

Start treatment early.

Do not assume the island air will automatically solve the problem.

Crete is beautiful, but for allergy sufferers, it is also very lively.