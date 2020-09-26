Greece Imposes New Covid-19 Measures for Select Destinations

Pin 0 Shares

As of today, additional precautionary measures are in place at a number of Greek regions, including Attica and Trikala, in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Greece’s Deputy Minister for Civil Protection Nikos Hardalias, announced Friday that street kiosks, mini markets, and liquor stores will be closed between midnight and 5 am at destinations where Covid-19 emergency restrictions already.

According to the announcement Attica, Imathia, Kilkis, Pella, Pieria, Halkidiki, Heraklion, Chania, Zakynthos, Lesvos and Mykonos are now affected by the new measures.

The minister also said restaurants and bars in these areas will close from midnight until 5 am instead of 7 am, as was the previous case. In addition, Pharmacies and gas stations are exempt from the measures that will be put into effect on September 26, at 5 pm and will last until October 4.

Source: GTP