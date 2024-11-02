Greece Faces the Challenges of Overtourism: Should You Visit Now?

Greece is known for its ancient wonders and stunning landscapes, but the influx of tourists has raised serious concerns. Since 2017, overtourism has become the focus, changing the dynamics of popular destinations.

Impact on Popular Destinations

Greece, with its rich history, faces significant pressure from tourism.

Visitors are now subject to a €20 (USD 22) fee for stopping at Mykonos and Santorini.

The high number of tourists exacerbates water shortages.

To spread visitor numbers throughout the year, lodging taxes increase during peak seasons.

Athens has temporarily banned new short-term rentals to protect housing availability.

Insights from “Overtourism: A Literature Review”

In their comprehensive study, authors Alessandro Capocchi, Cinzia Vallone, Mariarita Pierotti, and Andrea Amaduzzi explore the rise of overtourism. Available in their report “Overtourism: A Literature Review to Assess Implications and Future Perspectives”, they highlight key factors contributing to overtourism:

Low-cost carriers and innovative technology boost tourism but concentrate visitors in specific areas.

Governance struggles involve the management of resources and environmental concerns like waste and pollution.

The discussion on “anthropopressure” gains traction as tourism’s impact grows.

Social media and platforms like Airbnb elevate tourism numbers, affecting local life and housing.

Tourism’s strain on communities and natural environments is recognised even outside academic circles. Factors such as affordable travel options and social media influence contribute to the debate on tourism’s future.

Should You Visit Now?

Despite the challenges, Greece remains an inviting destination. Since the peak season is over at the end of September, this is the right time to visit Greece. As the summer crowds disperse, Greece transforms into a serene haven enriched with stunning landscapes, historical wonders, and culinary delights. Here are seven reasons why experiencing Greece in the fall is a good choice:

Mild Weather: From October to November, Greece offers a refreshing climate. Temperatures are milder than the sweltering summer months—15-21 degrees Celsius (60-70 degrees Fahrenheit) in October and November—making it perfect for exploring the northern and southern regions. The cool breeze and golden sunlight provide a beguiling setting for discovering Greece’s quaint streets and vibrant foliage.

The fusion of history, culture, and natural beauty solidifies autumn as the most enchanting time to visit Greece.