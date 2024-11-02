Greek Feta Cheese Generates €1bn in Overseas Sales

Feta cheese has skyrocketed in global food exports, with an impressive leap of 700% over the past decade. This notable rise in demand has transformed feta into an economic powerhouse for Greece, earning the affectionate moniker “white gold.”

Data from Enterprise Greece highlights this phenomenal expansion:

Current Export Value : In the last ten years, feta cheese sales have surged by an astounding 700%, to €1 billion from €142 million in 2014.

: In the last ten years, feta cheese sales have surged by an astounding 700%, to €1 billion from €142 million in 2014. Market Impact : Approximately 65% of Greece’s annual feta production is now exported.

: Approximately 65% of Greece’s annual feta production is now exported. Production Volume: Greece produces about 140,000 tonnes of feta each year.

Pavlos Satolias, head of the New Hellenic Confederation of Agricultural Cooperatives, heralds feta as “white gold” due to its significant role in Greece’s economy. He insists on preserving its authenticity, calling for stringent regulations to maintain its unique character:

Feta has to be the original product. There is only one way to achieve that: a strict legislative framework that will act as a deterrent. No one can play with our country.

Share of export destinations of Feta Cheese from Greece in 2023 (Source)

As countries worldwide embrace the “queen” of Greek cheeses, feta remains an indomitable symbol of Greek cuisine.