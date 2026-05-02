Samaria Gorge Missed Traditional May 1 Opening Date

The Samaria Gorge missed its traditional May 1 opening date and remains closed to visitors from both entrances.

Severe winter weather and high river levels have caused extensive damage to the path, particularly near the famous “Sideroportes” (Iron Gates) section.

Restoration teams are working to clear the trail, but the opening hinges on a critical safety inspection and drone survey by top geologists next week.

Local business owners in Agia Roumeli are furious over the delays, warning that administrative foot-dragging is strangling the local economy.

Severe Winter Destruction Halts the Season

The heavy wooden gates at Xyloskalo remain firmly shut. The sudden, violent torrents of the past winter have carved new, dangerous realities into the floor of the Samaria Gorge, leaving the path impassable. While the first of May traditionally welcomes thousands of hikers eager to trace the ancient trail down to the Libyan Sea, this year the gorge offers only silent devastation.

The most severe damage is concentrated near the “Portes” (Gates) area, where the river’s swollen waters have ripped through the established walking trails. Maintenance crews have been deployed, but restoring the path is proving to be a logistical nightmare. Boulders have shifted, banks have eroded, and the very stability of the terrain is in question.

High-Tech Scans and Impending Inspections

The immediate concern is not just clearing the debris, but preventing a catastrophe. Professor Efthymis Lekkas, head of the Earthquake Planning and Protection Organization, is scheduled to conduct a comprehensive site autopsy next week.

Geologists will deploy specialized drones to map the cliffsides and detect any subtle shifts in the rock face that might trigger deadly landslides. Lekkas has stated that a thorough risk assessment is non-negotiable before any tourists are allowed back into the national park.

“We must examine the situation inside the national park with extreme care,” Lekkas noted. “It is highly possible that there are shifted rock masses that need to be evaluated before we even consider reopening.”

The prolonged closure has sparked deep frustration. While Regional Vice-Governor for Civil Protection Giorgos Tsapakos points to the unprecedented rainfall as the root cause of the damage, others are running out of patience. Nikos Kalogeris, the Vice-Governor of Chania, voiced serious concerns regarding the slow pace of the restoration efforts.

The sharpest criticism comes from Agia Roumeli, the coastal village at the gorge’s exit that relies entirely on hikers for its survival. Local business owners are up in arms, accusing the Natural Environment and Climate Change Agency (OFYPEKA) of dragging its feet. For a community with a narrow window to make a living, every day the gorge stays closed is a direct hit to their livelihoods.