The Ilisian: Athens’ New Urban Oasis of Cool

Blending contemporary Athens’s vibrant energy and essence, The Ilisian is a versatile destination for visitors and locals. It embodies limitless creativity, exquisite tastes, and the dynamic essence of modern Athens, all within a thoughtfully curated community that encourages innovation and connection.

Introducing a mix of local and global concepts, many debuting in Athens, The Ilisian strives to draw guests into the city’s authentic character while offering a fresh take on urban living. This grand redevelopment, currently underway, honours the past by retaining and enhancing the building’s architectural heritage, ensuring its evolution respects its historical roots.

Housed in a historic building that has been home to the Hilton Athens for over fifty years, The Ilisian has transformed into a multifaceted hub. This new destination includes luxury residences and hotels under Hilton’s esteemed Conrad and Waldorf Astoria brands, a sophisticated lifestyle members’ club, diverse dining options, entertainment, wellness facilities, and exclusive shopping. It creates a comprehensive experience ecosystem that connects contemporary Athens to the world.

Nestled within the historic Ilisia neighbourhood, The Ilisian embodies the essence of its surroundings. Named after the Ilisos river, where the legendary Socrates once imparted wisdom and the Muses of Greek mythology resided, the Ilisia neighbourhood is where historical richness meets contemporary vibrance.

The Ilisian aims to be a hub of inspiration, bringing together individuals, narratives, and ideas. It offers a lively, cosmopolitan atmosphere while maintaining an unpretentious, sophisticated local charm. The hotel mirrors the cosmopolitan spirit integral to its identity, bringing to life experiences that encapsulate Athens’ historic and modern vibrancy. Respecting the city’s cultural identity, it merges global trends with local heritage, providing a communal space for Athenians and visitors.

An Ecosystem of Experiences

The Ilisian aims to spotlight modern Athens and bolster the Greek capital’s status as a European premier travel and residential destination. It will feature a lifestyle members’ club, multiple culinary and entertainment venues, curated retail spaces, and wellness experiences in collaboration with renowned local and international brands.

Designed according to sustainable development principles, The Ilisian strives to achieve LEED Gold certification by implementing the best international practices for energy efficiency.

The architectural and visual identity of The Ilisian preserves iconic elements, such as Yannis Moralis’s façades. The project’s lead architects are Aeter Architects, based in Athens. The local team also includes structural engineers from Statiki Consultants, F. Tsoulos and Associates, Helliniki Meletitiki, and Retech, as well as MEP consultants and Skemma Engineers.

Several international and local firms have been tasked with interior design, including AvroKO, Tristan Auer, Yabu Pushelberg, First Within, SBR Studio, Mare Studio, ID-Lab, and Vana Krimnioti. Eleftheria Deko & Associates and Delta-Theta are responsible for the lighting design, while Simon Rackham Landscape Architects handles the landscapes. Xenex oversees kitchen and laundry consulting, T&A handles audiovisual consulting, G. Schubert manages acoustics, and DCarbon oversees LEED Certification.