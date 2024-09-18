New Cruise Passenger Fees on Greek Islands

Starting next year, cruise visitors to Mykonos and Santorini will pay a higher summer fee of €20 per person.

Fees for other islands will be lower, and off-season rates will be reduced significantly.

Revenue aimed at assisting local communities and improving port facilities.

According to a Greek government update, a new fee structure will impact cruise passengers visiting Greece from June 1 to September 30, 2025. Those arriving at Mykonos and Santorini will pay a charge of €20 per individual. Other islands will welcome them with a much lower fee of €5. This announcement from Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni echoes Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’s earlier remarks at the Thessaloniki International Fair held on September 7.

Seasonal Pricing for Popular Destinations

High Season (June – September): €20 for Mykonos and Santorini €5 for other islands

Shoulder Season (April, May, October): €12 for Mykonos and Santorini €4 for other destinations

Low Season (November – March): €4 for Mykonos and Santorini €1 for other islands



During April, May, and October, fees drop to €12 for Mykonos and Santorini and €4 for other destinations. From November to March, a fee of €4 applies to Mykonos and Santorini, while travellers to other islands pay just €1.

The Tourism Ministry projects that this revised fee system will generate approximately €50 million. These funds are earmarked to enhance the island experience: a third will support local municipalities, another third is designated for the Shipping Ministry to upgrade port infrastructure, and the remainder will assist the Tourism Ministry.

This initiative seeks to regulate the inflow of tourists to these iconic islands and improve the visitor experience through better facilities and services.

The Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) acknowledges the government’s intentions to diversify tourist destinations and reduce congestion on certain islands. However, they urge Athens to evaluate the economic consequences of the proposed passenger fee on cruise tourism.

Santorini and Mykonos will implement berth management systems next year. In response, CLIA suggests postponing the passenger fee until 2026. This delay would allow a thorough understanding of how these systems influence congestion and visitor management.