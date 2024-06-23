Athens, a Top 10 Independence Day Destination

Once merely a quick stopover on the way to Greece’s idyllic islands, Athens is now capturing the attention of travellers eager to stay longer and explore its lively neighbourhoods and accommodating short-term rentals. The American Automobile Association (AAA) has revealed that Athens ranks ninth among the top 10 international destinations for US travellers planning to enjoy the long Independence Day weekend this year.

In early July, Athens anticipates an influx of US visitors keen to celebrate their Independence Day weekend from July 3 to 7 in the storied capital. This season, many travellers also gravitate towards cooler climates in the Pacific Northwest and Alaska, drawn by popular Alaska cruises to places like Seattle, Vancouver, and Anchorage. South Florida’s beaches, Honolulu, Punta Cana, and Barcelona, are also experiencing high demand due to their coastal allure. Meanwhile, European cities renowned for their history and cultural heritage, including London, Rome, Dublin, Paris, and Athens, are attracting numerous tourists.

DOMESTIC INTERNATIONAL Seattle, WA Vancouver, BC, Canada Orlando, FL London, England Anchorage, AK Rome, Italy Honolulu, HI Dublin, Ireland Miami, FL Paris, France New York, NY Calgary, AB, Canada Fort Lauderdale, FL Amsterdam, Netherlands Las Vegas, NV Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Denver, CO Athens, Greece Anaheim/Los Angeles, CA Barcelona, Spain Top 10 domestic and international destinations based on AAA booking data.

AAA’s report further indicates that international air travel will reach unprecedented levels this year. The number of US travellers heading abroad for vacations will hit 5.74 million, marking a nearly 7% rise from last year and an impressive twelve per cent increase from pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

The data shows that seven out of ten US tourists prefer European destinations. There is marked enthusiasm for cities rich in history and pristine beach locales.

Independence Day, or the Fourth of July, is a federal holiday in the United States that celebrates the adoption of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776, by the Second Continental Congress, which officially established the United States of America.