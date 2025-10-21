Grecotel Tops Condé Nast Traveller UK Readers’ Choice Awards 2025

Grecotel, the country’s flagship luxury hospitality group, has once again claimed the number one position at the Condé Nast Traveller UK Readers’ Choice Awards 2025, reaffirming its reputation as Greece’s most distinguished hotel brand.

Voted by thousands of discerning travellers worldwide, the awards celebrate excellence in travel, service, and guest experience. Grecotel’s continued dominance reflects not only its exceptional portfolio of resorts — from Corfu to Crete — but also its commitment to sustainability, authenticity, and heartfelt Greek hospitality.

Founded four decades ago, Grecotel now operates more than 40 resorts across Greece, blending modern comfort with local culture and environmental stewardship. The group’s latest recognitions highlight its innovative approach to regenerative tourism, where luxury coexists with ecological and cultural preservation.

As the tourism season extends and global travellers seek more profound, more meaningful experiences, Grecotel continues to set the benchmark for hospitality in the Mediterranean — proving once again that philoxenia, the ancient Greek art of welcoming, remains alive and well.

Για την Κρήτη και για κάθε τόπο που ακόμη αναπνέει.

(For Crete, and for every place that still breathes.)