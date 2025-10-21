Guardians of the Sea

When October’s warmth fades and the last visitors fly home, Crete exhales. The beaches fall silent, umbrellas vanish, and the only movement left on the horizon comes from the fishing boats — small, stubborn dots against the grey-blue.

These are the fishermen of winter, the ones who never put away their nets. They go out when the wind makes the sea foam like milk and the air tastes of iron. They go out because that is what they do, what they have always done.

At dawn, the harbors of Keratokambos, Makry Gialos, and Chania come alive for a brief hour — engines coughing, ropes creaking, boots slapping against wet decks. The men wear two sweaters and one stubborn hope: that the weather will hold.

The sea in winter is not kind. It shouts. It folds itself into walls of water, slapping the wooden hulls like an old friend who never learned restraint. But the fishermen know its moods better than most men know their wives.

They speak to the sea in whispers:

“Easy now, girl.”

“Let us pass.”

The Catch

The catch is never guaranteed. Some days bring octopus and red mullet, others only silence. The old men say the fish sleep deeper in the cold months, away from the noise of storms.

Still, they try — because on an island, trying is survival.

A few kilograms of fish can keep a family fed through Christmas.

They mend their nets between squalls, smoking in silence, their hands moving from memory. Salt whitens their nails, the cold reddens their cheeks, but their eyes stay on the horizon — a line they know too well to fear.

In the quiet evenings, the harbors fill with stories instead of boats. Men gather in kafeneia (coffee houses), rubbing their palms near wood stoves. They talk of lost anchors, of monstrous waves, of the fish that got away “this big.”

There is no boasting, only laughter that smells faintly of salt and raki.

And in every village, there is always one man who swears he once saw a mermaid near Agios Pavlos. The others smile — not because they believe him, but because it is winter, and stories help the night pass faster.

The Loneliness of the Sea

Winter fishing is not only a job; it is a kind of devotion.

When the sea is rough and the air stings, each fisherman feels small, and somehow cleaner. There is no space for pride out there — only endurance.

Many go out alone. They fish with radio silence, wrapped in old coats, their only company the gulls that circle and cry for scraps. From shore, their lights look like trembling stars, far away but faithful.

The women who wait at home learn patience the way others learn prayer. They know that when a man belongs to the sea, he returns only when it allows him to.

A Season Few See

For most of the world, Crete is a summer postcard — bright and loud. But the fishermen know a different island: one of fog and hunger, of gratitude for small catches and calm days.

In this season, the sea gives little and takes much. Yet it is precisely this hardship that keeps the island’s heart beating when everything else sleeps.

Because Crete, beneath all her olive groves and sunlit beaches, is still a fisherman’s island — shaped by water, humbled by it, sustained by it.

The Return

By February, when the storms begin to ease, the men return with thicker beards, cracked hands, and quiet eyes. They do not boast. They just tie the boats, rinse the salt off the decks, and walk home in the fading light.

The sea will call again in a few hours. It always does.

Για την Κρήτη και για κάθε τόπο που ακόμη αναπνέει.

(For Crete, and for every place that still breathes.)