Grecotel Announces Opening of Greece Resorts in July

Beginning July 1st, Grecotel Hotels & Resorts will begin opening its popular resorts in Greece destinations. A new initiative dubbed “Summer at Sea” will put vacationers in a safe holiday experience.

“Summer at Sea” has been designed in light of the fear and uncertainty over what comes “next” with the coronavirus pandemic. A report at GTP quotes the resort spokespersons:

“This summer, in the vast areas of our resorts, every room offers its own umbrella by the sea. All services are provided from a distance, according to specific schedules and routes.”

The resorts will serve food on the beach and in courtyards so that social distancing can be practiced in a positive atmosphere in nature. For the summer, large outdoor areas of the resorts will be dedicated to food, fun, and sun.

The announcement says each room at their resorts will have its own umbrella by the sea, and that specific timetables, guest routes, and other precautions will be used to ensure safety and the joy of dining by the sea.

According to the news, the Grecotel Cape Sounio in Attica will open on July 1. Then on July 3rd the Grecotel Riviera Olympia & Aquapark in Kyllini will open on July 3, with Grecotel Mandola Rosa, Grecotel Olympia Riviera, and Grecotel Oasis.

Also, Grecotel Casa Marron in Achaia, the Grecotel Filoxenia in Kalamata, and the Grecotel Mykonos Blu on Mykonos, will begin operations on July 3.

The hoteliers say they will soon announce the opening dates for its resorts on Crete, Corfu, and Halkidiki, as well.