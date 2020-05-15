Greek Passenger Ferries Resume Sailing with Some Restrictions

Pin 0 Shares

Ioannis Plakiotakis, Greece’s Minister for Shipping and Island Policy announced on Thursday that passenger ferries in the country will resume activity starting Monday, May 18, 2020. Access on board of vessels sailing to most Greek islands will be allowed solely for passengers traveling for work or to reunite with their families. Crete resumes passenger activities on May 18, while all other Greek islands will resume activities on May 25, 2020.

As the COVID-19 threat persists around the world, a series of measures for coastal shipping and maritime tourism will be in place to ensure the safety of passengers. The following rules apply from May 18 until June 15, 2020.