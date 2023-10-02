Governor Stavros Arnautakis Honors Three Heroes of Ano Asites

Over the past weekend, Crete’s Regional Governor, Stavros Arnautakis, attended a ceremony in Ano Asites village to unveil the busts of three heroic chieftains.

Local chieftains Emmanuel Manousakis, Emmanuel Batouva, and Ioannis Polixigis were each honored as a “Hero of Ano Asita” by the Cultural and Folklore Association, the Community, and the Parish of Asita.

The event began with a trisago performed by the Most Holy Bishop of Knossos Methodios. Speeches and stories of the struggles of the heroes were followed by the laying of wreaths in front of the statues. Governor Arnautakis made a speech in which he offered this:

“With feelings of deep debt, we participate today in the unveiling ceremony of the busts of three heroes who fought for the ideals of the Nation and fought with self-sacrifice for Freedom.”

Three chieftains who were heroes of Crete’s War of Independence honored in Ano Asites – Crete Region photo

He went on to honor the Chief of Staff of Malevizio Manousakis Emmanuel, the Leader of the National Resistance of Crete Emmanuel Batouva, and the Chief of Staff of Malevizio and Member of Parliament of the Cretan State Polixigis Ioannis.

The governor finished by reminding citizens, and officials present that the statues will be an everlasting reminder of the deeds of these three heroes who played a crucial role in Crete’s independence from Ottoman rule.