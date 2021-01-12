Officials Considering Re-opening Shops in Greece with Added Precautions

Pin 0 Shares

Greece’s officials are working hard to figure out strategies for reopening shops as of January 18th. Many shops have been shuttered in a nationwide effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The authorities approved a click away method for operation after a meeting this week between Development & Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis, Alternate Minister Nikos Papathanasis, Secretary General for Trade and Consumer Protection Panagiotis Stampoulidis and Hellenic Confederation of Commerce and Entrepreneurship (ESEE) President George Karanikas.

The ministers were briefed by Karanikas briefed on the monumental losses suffered by small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) this holiday season, which exceeded €15 billion euros according to market experts.

Business owners have repeatedly called on the government to take consistent measures as ongoing containment measures including curfews and total lockdowns are driving SMEs toward bankruptsy.

According to reports, shops selling clothes, shoes and jewelry will be able to operate with the click in shop method allowing customers inside the stores. Remaining retail operations will use click away which involves purchasing items online or outside and paying only with a credit card. A final decision is expected to be announced on Friday after approval by the government’s Covid-19 crisis committee.

Source: GTP