Germany Tourism Demand for Greece Looks Strong After ITB Berlin Meetings

During the 60th International Tourism Fair (ITB Berlin), Greece’s Deputy Tourism Minister, Anna Karamanli, held a series of meetings with leading representatives of the German and international travel industries.

The discussions included major tour operators such as:

TUI

DERTOUR Group

Jet2.com

Airtours

as well as airlines including:

Lufthansa Group

Discover Airlines

Condor

Eurowings

Representatives from tourism organizations, such as the German Travel Association (DRV), and respected German travel media outlets, including FVW and Touristik Aktuell, were also present.

These meetings focused on the outlook for tourism flows from Germany and other major markets toward Greece in the coming seasons.

A Strategy Built Around Sustainable Tourism

According to the Greek Tourism Ministry, the discussions highlighted the country’s broader tourism strategy, which emphasizes sustainable development and balanced growth.

Deputy Minister Karamanli stressed that tourism expansion must respect environmental limits while continuing to support local communities.

“The national tourism strategy is based on sustainable development with balance and moderation,” she explained.

“Our priority is tourism growth that respects the environment and benefits local societies.”

In practical terms, this strategy includes several key goals:

extending the tourism season beyond the traditional summer peak

promoting lesser-known destinations

developing new tourism services and experiences

encouraging more authentic travel across the country

The shift reflects a wider effort to reduce pressure on heavily visited areas while expanding opportunities in emerging destinations.

Extending the Tourism Season

One of the most important topics discussed at ITB Berlin was extending Greece’s tourism season.

For decades, tourism in Greece has been concentrated between June and September.

However, officials are increasingly focusing on developing year-round travel opportunities.

According to Karamanli, this means encouraging visitors to discover destinations outside the traditional summer calendar.

“The extension of the tourist season and the promotion of less well-known destinations remain central priorities,” she told industry partners.

At the same time, Greece aims to enrich the travel experience by offering visitors more authentic cultural and local experiences.

Geopolitics Not Yet Affecting Demand

Despite ongoing geopolitical tensions worldwide, travel industry representatives indicated that demand for Greece remains stable.

According to market assessments shared during the meetings, current geopolitical developments have not yet affected tourism demand toward Greece.

This is an important signal for the upcoming travel season, particularly given the uncertainty affecting parts of the wider Mediterranean region.

Karamanli reassured industry partners that Greek authorities are closely monitoring international developments.

“The Ministry of Tourism is following global developments with calm and responsibility,” she said.

“We remain in constant cooperation with our international tourism partners.”

A Resilient Tourism Industry

The Deputy Minister also highlighted the resilience of the Greek tourism sector, which has repeatedly adapted to crises over the past decade.

“Greek tourism has demonstrated remarkable resilience in a global environment characterized by multiple crises,” she noted.

“It has also shown fast reflexes in times of difficulty.”

Indeed, Greece’s tourism industry has weathered financial crises, pandemic disruptions, and geopolitical instability while continuing to attract millions of visitors each year.

ITB Berlin Shows Greece’s Global Tourism Network

Greece’s presence at ITB Berlin reflects the scale of its international tourism partnerships.

The Greek National Tourism Organization (EOT) participated with a national pavilion that included 81 co-exhibitors, ranging from tourism businesses and airlines to regional authorities and municipalities.

Such participation highlights how tourism in Greece operates as a large ecosystem involving public institutions, private companies, and regional tourism boards.