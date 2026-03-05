Ancient Kassope Archaeological Site Upgraded for Accessible Tourism

The archaeological site of Ancient Kassope in Preveza is receiving major visitor upgrades.

is receiving major visitor upgrades. Restoration work includes improvements to the ancient theatre and visitor facilities .

. Accessibility infrastructure now includes electric vehicles for visitors with mobility challenges .

. The project is part of the Ancient Theatres of Epirus cultural initiative .

. The goal is to make one of Greece’s most striking ancient cities more accessible without altering its historical landscape.

A Historic City Above the Ionian Sea

Perched high on the western slopes of Mount Zalongo, the ancient city of Kassope has always commanded attention.

Founded in the 4th century BC, the city occupied a strategic plateau about 550 meters above sea level, giving its inhabitants sweeping views over the surrounding plains and the Ionian coastline.

Today, that same dramatic setting attracts visitors looking for something different from Greece’s better-known archaeological landmarks.

Now, the Greek Ministry of Culture is working to make the site easier to explore.

The ministry has begun upgrading infrastructure and accessibility at the archaeological site through the local Ephorate of Antiquities, as part of a broader cultural initiative known as “Ancient Theatres of Epirus.”

The program is funded through the Epirus Regional Operational Programme (ESPA). It focuses on preserving and promoting historic theatre sites across the region.

Accessibility Without Altering the Landscape

The upgrades aim to improve access while preserving the integrity of the archaeological environment. Visitors will soon benefit from:

improved parking areas

upgraded access roads to the site

enhanced visitor reception facilities

new interpretation signage and digital materials

A central element of the upgrade is the introduction of electric mobility vehicles designed for visitors with disabilities or reduced mobility.

These environmentally friendly vehicles can transport visitors through the archaeological site with minimal impact on the landscape. The vehicles can carry up to four passengers and additional equipment, with dedicated space for a wheelchair. They follow a carefully planned route beginning at the entrance building and moving through key points of the ancient city.

Stops include several of Kassope’s most important monuments:

the Agora

the Bouleuterion (council chamber)

the Prytaneion (administrative center)

the Katagogion (guesthouse complex)

the ancient theatre

Each stop will feature QR-coded signage that allows visitors to access additional multimedia content about the site and its history.

A Project Focused on Inclusive Heritage

Greek Culture Minister Lina Mendoni emphasized that the goal is to make cultural heritage accessible to everyone without altering the monument’s identity.

“The ancient city of Kassope was founded in the 4th century BC in a naturally fortified location on the western slopes of Zalongo,” she said.

“Our plan includes a comprehensive intervention to restore and highlight the archaeological site while improving accessibility. Electric vehicles will allow visitors with disabilities and those with mobility challenges to move safely and comfortably through the site, from the entrance to the ancient theatre.”

She added that the system is designed to enhance the visitor experience “without disturbing the aesthetic character of the archaeological landscape.”

The Rise and Fall of an Epirus City

In antiquity, Kassope served as the administrative and religious center of the Kassopaeans, organized as a city-state similar to nearby Ambracia. At its peak in the late 3rd century BC, the city had a population of 8,000 to 10,000 inhabitants. It was a member of the Epirote League, one of the region’s major political alliances.

Although the region suffered destruction during the Roman conquest of Epirus in 167 BC, Kassope recovered for a time. Its final decline came later, when Emperor Augustus founded the city of Nicopolis in 31 BC.

The population of Kassope—along with residents from many surrounding towns—was relocated there, leaving the ancient city abandoned. Unlike many ancient settlements, Kassope was never rebuilt, allowing the archaeological remains to survive in remarkable condition.

For travelers exploring western Greece, Kassope offers a rare experience.

Unlike heavily visited sites such as Delphi or Epidaurus, Kassope remains relatively quiet, allowing visitors to walk through an entire ancient city while surrounded by mountain landscapes and wide-open views.

The new upgrades aim to ensure this experience is accessible to a broader range of visitors while preserving the atmosphere that makes the site unique.