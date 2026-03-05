HBX Group Partners with Outpayce to Modernize Travel Industry Payments

HBX Group has announced a strategic fintech partnership with Outpayce, a subsidiary of Amadeus .

A New Layer of Financial Technology for Travel

Behind every airline ticket, hotel booking, or tour package lies a complex network of payments moving between travel agencies, technology platforms, suppliers, and financial intermediaries.

HBX Group — the global travel technology marketplace that operates brands such as Hotelbeds, Bedsonline, The Luxurist, Roiback, and Civitfun — has now taken a significant step toward modernizing those transactions.

The company announced a strategic partnership with Outpayce, the fintech division of Amadeus, to transform how travel companies manage digital payments.

At the center of the collaboration is a new Payment Program designed to simplify and automate financial transactions across the travel industry.

The system will allow travel agencies and other partners to pay hotels, airlines, destination service providers, and aggregators through a more integrated digital platform.

Virtual Cards and Automated Payments

The new system relies heavily on virtual card technology, which has become increasingly popular across the travel sector.

Through the partnership, travel partners within the HBX Group ecosystem will gain access to:

virtual cards issued through Outpayce

real-time payment data insights

integrated financial reporting tools

automated reconciliation processes

The platform will also integrate with the Outpayce B2B Wallet, enabling travel businesses to manage supplier payments and settlements through a centralized digital interface.

A dedicated B2B Wallet Portal will allow travel companies to track payments, manage financial reporting, and streamline reconciliation processes that have traditionally required significant manual work.

A Step Toward a Fully Connected Payments Ecosystem

The collaboration is not limited to outgoing payments.

Both companies are also exploring expanding the platform to support inbound payment flows, enabling travel sellers to receive payments through the same infrastructure.

This would create a more comprehensive end-to-end digital payments ecosystem for the travel industry.

Such developments are increasingly important as travel distribution becomes more fragmented and transactions pass through multiple technology platforms before reaching suppliers.

The ability to automate payments while maintaining transparency and security has become a major focus for travel technology providers.

Fintech as a Growth Strategy

HBX Group sees financial technology as a core driver of future growth.

Daniel Nordholm, Chief Information Officer at HBX Group, emphasized that digital payments are becoming central to the company’s long-term strategy.

“Fintech is a powerful growth engine for HBX Group,” Nordholm said.

“By partnering with Outpayce, we are merging deep travel expertise with advanced payment technology to create meaningful value for our ecosystem.”

He added that the collaboration will help modernize financial operations across the company’s network.

“This partnership allows us to automate processes at scale and unlock efficiencies across the entire travel value chain,” Nordholm said.

“We are already seeing results in how our trade partners manage payment flows, and the next step is delivering the same seamless experience to travel sellers worldwide.”

Building Financial Tools for the Travel Industry

For Outpayce, the partnership represents an opportunity to expand its role as a fintech provider tailored specifically to travel.

Sam Abdou, CEO of Outpayce, described the collaboration as an important validation of the company’s technology strategy.

“This partnership marks a major milestone for Outpayce,” Abdou said.

“Our platform was designed from the ground up for the travel industry, and we are already issuing virtual cards at a significant scale within the HBX Group ecosystem.”

He added that the next stage of development will focus on expanding both payment and inbound transaction capabilities across the broader travel market.

“We see enormous potential to expand these services throughout the travel ecosystem,” Abdou said.

Why This Matters for the Travel Industry

Although financial infrastructure often remains invisible to travelers, it plays a crucial role in how the global tourism system operates.

Travel bookings frequently involve multiple intermediaries, currencies, and suppliers — making payment processing complex and time-consuming.

By automating these processes and improving transparency, fintech solutions like the one developed by HBX Group and Outpayce aim to:

Reduce operational costs for travel businesses.

Accelerate settlement times between partners.

Improve payment security and fraud protection.

Simplify financial management for agencies and suppliers.

As the travel industry continues its digital transformation, payment technology is increasingly becoming a strategic battleground.

The partnership between HBX Group and Outpayce suggests that financial infrastructure may soon become just as important as booking platforms themselves in shaping the future of global travel.