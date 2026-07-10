As concern grows over the spread of toxic pufferfish in Greek waters, the Crete branch of the Geotechnical Chamber of Greece (GEOTEE) is urging the public to rely on scientific evidence rather than social media speculation.

The organization issued a detailed statement explaining that several members of the Tetraodontidae family now inhabit Greek seas, with the silver-cheeked toadfish (Lagocephalus sceleratus) remaining the most widespread and problematic invasive species.

As Argophilia has previously reported, the species entered the Mediterranean through the Suez Canal and has established particularly large populations around Crete, where warmer sea temperatures and the lack of natural predators have accelerated its spread.

Ecological and Economic Threat

According to GEOTEE, the invasive fish continues to damage marine ecosystems by reducing biodiversity and preying on native species such as mollusks. At the same time, professional fishermen face significant financial losses as the powerful-jawed fish destroy catches and fishing gear.

The organization noted that it has warned authorities about the growing problem for nearly two decades, organizing scientific conferences and contributing to regional fisheries planning since the species first appeared in Cretan waters in 2005.

Incentives for Professional Removal

GEOTEE welcomed the recent government initiative allowing professional fishermen to remove pufferfish through targeted fishing supported by financial incentives.

However, the organization stressed that the program will only succeed if it includes:

sufficient numbers of fisheries scientists to oversee operations;

appropriate infrastructure for handling the catches;

scientifically sound management practices.

Experts believe Crete has the experience needed to serve as a model for future invasive-species management across Greece.

No Reason for Panic

Perhaps the most important message was directed at residents and visitors.

GEOTEE emphasized that there is currently no scientific evidence that the species displays persistent, targeted aggression toward humans. While isolated incidents have attracted widespread attention online, these should not be interpreted as proof that the fish routinely attacks swimmers.

The organization nevertheless reminded the public that the fish must never be consumed, as it contains tetrodotoxin, a powerful neurotoxin capable of causing fatal poisoning. European and Greek legislation prohibit its sale and consumption.

People are also advised:

Ignore the internet rumors. Current research shows zero evidence that the fish targets or acts aggressively toward humans.

Never touch them: Whether you see one in the water or in a fishing net, keep your hands to yourself.

Whether you see one in the water or in a fishing net, keep your hands to yourself. Never eat them: Consumption is strictly illegal under European and Greek law. The tetrodotoxin in their organs is fatal, and no amount of cooking destroys it.

Consumption is strictly illegal under European and Greek law. The tetrodotoxin in their organs is fatal, and no amount of cooking destroys it. Do not feed them to animals: It is a dangerous and incorrect practice to feed caught pufferfish to pets or other animals.

“The public should not touch or attempt to touch pufferfish found in the sea or in catches. It is a wrong practice to feed other animals with pufferfish,” the statement read.

GEOTEE expressed concern over the growing number of informal social media competitions encouraging recreational anglers to catch pufferfish for prizes.

According to the organization, such events may increase the risk of injuries, accidental catches of protected species, illegal fishing practices, and improper disposal of toxic fish.

The chamber stressed that recreational fishing competitions require official authorization and should not replace coordinated, science-based management efforts:

“Mass amateur eradication of the pufferfish in the form of ‘competitions’ and contests with prizes announced on social media is viewed with reservation, as various dangers lurk (injuries, significant losses of other catches, inability to control fishing activities, uncontrolled or illegal fishing, health risks due to the lack of provision for the management of the caught quantities, etc.).”