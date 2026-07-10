OEBENX and Chania Police Director Kanellos Nikolaou met to address security in high-traffic tourist and commercial zones.

Key priorities include increasing foot patrols, cracking down on illegal street trade, and fighting cyber fraud targeting local SMEs.

The Federation proposed a “Safe Business 2026” seminar in collaboration with the Cyber Crime Unit to train and protect local enterprises.

Business leaders in Chania are calling for stronger cooperation with local police to address challenges ranging from illegal street trading and cyber fraud to increased patrols in busy commercial and tourist areas.

The issues were discussed during a meeting between the Board of the Federation of Professionals, Craftsmen and Merchants of Chania (OEVENCH) and Chania Police Director Kanelos Nikolaou, continuing a broader effort to strengthen communication between the business community and law enforcement.

With visitor numbers rising during the summer season, participants highlighted the need for a greater police presence and more foot patrols in high-traffic districts. The goal, they said, is to deter crime, improve public safety, and preserve Chania’s reputation as one of Crete’s safest destinations.

Illegal Trade and Digital Crime

The federation also raised concerns about illegal street trading, arguing that unlicensed vendors create unfair competition for businesses that comply with tax and regulatory requirements.

Attention also turned to the growing threat of cybercrime targeting small and medium-sized enterprises. Business representatives warned that phishing attacks, banking scams, fraudulent online transactions, and fake tourism platforms are becoming increasingly sophisticated, making awareness and prevention essential.

Proposed “Safe Business 2026” Initiative

During the meeting, OEVENCH proposed organizing an information event titled “Safe Business 2026 – Protecting Businesses in the Modern Era.”

The initiative would be developed in cooperation with the Chania Police Directorate and Greece’s Cyber Crime Division, focusing on practical guidance for businesses on:

preventing cyber fraud and phishing attacks;

protecting premises against theft and burglary;

responding effectively to security incidents;

combating illegal street trading;

strengthening cooperation between businesses and law enforcement.

The federation emphasized that public safety is not only a social priority but also a key factor in maintaining a healthy business environment and sustaining Crete’s tourism economy.

Both sides agreed on the importance of ongoing dialogue, preventive measures, and information sharing to address challenges affecting businesses, residents, and visitors alike.